The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.84. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.