CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,691 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,418,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,604,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,465,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,379,000 after purchasing an additional 772,009 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.