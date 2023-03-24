Allworth Financial LP Sells 245 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 18.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $184,000. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 26.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $274.28 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $284.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.25.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

