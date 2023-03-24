Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,664 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,727 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,228 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,398 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,988 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.0 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Capital One Financial lowered ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.95.

Shares of COP stock opened at $96.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.37. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

