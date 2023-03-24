Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,951 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 610,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 202,802 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 808.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 130,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 115,898 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.16 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.