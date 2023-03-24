Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $118,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.1% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

ONEOK Trading Down 2.6 %

OKE opened at $58.64 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 99.74%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

