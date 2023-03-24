Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

Insider Activity

Iron Mountain Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $56,902.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $56,902.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,302,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,552 shares of company stock worth $4,970,966 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.36.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.00%.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Articles

