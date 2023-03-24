1,310 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.26.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV stock opened at $446.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.86. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.02 and a 52 week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.