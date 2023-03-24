Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,885 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after acquiring an additional 816,066 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,987,000 after acquiring an additional 621,063 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,890,000 after purchasing an additional 518,321 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $244.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $308.97. The company has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.80, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

