SGS SA (SGSOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.5017 per share on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $22.64 on Friday. SGS has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $29.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
SGSOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on SGS in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on SGS from CHF 2,303 to CHF 2,509 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SGS from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,333.80.
SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.
