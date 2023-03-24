SGS SA (SGSOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.5017 per share on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

SGS Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $22.64 on Friday. SGS has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $29.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGSOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on SGS in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on SGS from CHF 2,303 to CHF 2,509 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SGS from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,333.80.

About SGS

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

