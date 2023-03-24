CareCloud, Inc. (CCLDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

CareCloud Stock Down 3.2 %

CCLDO opened at $22.50 on Friday. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77.

