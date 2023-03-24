Ebro Foods, S.A. (EBRPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on April 18th

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1437 per share on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Ebro Foods’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Ebro Foods Price Performance
Shares of EBRPY stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. Ebro Foods has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $19.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71.
About Ebro Foods
