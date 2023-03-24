Ebro Foods, S.A. (EBRPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on April 18th

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1437 per share on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Ebro Foods’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Ebro Foods Price Performance

Shares of EBRPY stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. Ebro Foods has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $19.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71.

Get Ebro Foods alerts:

About Ebro Foods

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Ebro Foods SA is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, marketing, research, import, and export of all kinds of food and dietary products. It operates through Rice Business and Other segments. The firm’s products include rice, pasta, cereals, and diet products. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Ebro Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebro Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.