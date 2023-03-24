Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INGXF) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on April 17th

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1319 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance
Shares of INGXF opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.
Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operations of renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities, focused on the hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innergex Renewable Energy (INGXF)
- Can Darden Restaurants Hit New Highs In 2023?
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.