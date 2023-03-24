Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INGXF) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on April 17th

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1319 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of INGXF opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INGXF shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operations of renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities, focused on the hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Articles

