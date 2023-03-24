Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Declares Dividend of $0.11

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1093 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AGGZF opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $45.52.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGGZF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$66.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.