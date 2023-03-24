Taylor Wimpey plc (TWODY) to Issue Dividend of $0.52 on May 26th

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.5214 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $0.49.
Taylor Wimpey Price Performance
Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $19.42.
About Taylor Wimpey
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taylor Wimpey (TWODY)
- Can Darden Restaurants Hit New Highs In 2023?
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.