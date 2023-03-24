Taylor Wimpey plc (TWODY) to Issue Dividend of $0.52 on May 26th

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.5214 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $0.49.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $19.42.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

