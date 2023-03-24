Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.47

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4737 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Aviva Trading Down 1.1 %

AVVIY stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVVIY shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 560 ($6.88) to GBX 545 ($6.69) in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Investec cut shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.63) to GBX 520 ($6.39) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aviva from GBX 485 ($5.96) to GBX 540 ($6.63) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $529.33.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

Featured Stories

