First Bancshares, Inc. (FBSI) to Issue Dividend of $0.30 on April 15th

First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

First Bancshares Price Performance

FBSI stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.22. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter.

About First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc is a holding company for Stockmens Bank, a FDIC-insured commercial bank chartered by the State of Colorado. The firm offers checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, deposit rates, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and other additional services for personal and business banking.

