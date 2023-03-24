Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPMLF opened at $7.27 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Separately, Dundee Securities increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company. engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

