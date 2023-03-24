Headwater Exploration Inc. (CDDRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Headwater Exploration Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CDDRF opened at $4.57 on Friday. Headwater Exploration has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $6.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
Headwater Exploration Company Profile
Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.
