Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTSHF) to Issue Dividend of $0.26 on April 15th

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2557 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTSHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. engages in the provision of coal storage and loading terminal services. The company was founded september 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.