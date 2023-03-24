Slate Grocery REIT (SRRTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $13.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, owning, and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties. Its portfolios include residential, office, and industrial projects. The company was founded by Blair Welch and Brady Welch on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

