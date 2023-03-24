David R. Duncan Sells 1,755 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) Director David R. Duncan sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $47,069.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,160 shares in the company, valued at $326,131.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Western Financial Price Performance

Shares of First Western Financial stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $182.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). First Western Financial had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Western Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYFW. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 35.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the third quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 4,034.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the second quarter worth about $100,000. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on First Western Financial from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded First Western Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded First Western Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

About First Western Financial

(Get Rating)

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.