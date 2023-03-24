StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVAUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.00 on April 17th

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0021 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SVAUF shares. Raymond James cut their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

