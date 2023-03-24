Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Hits $1.14 on Major Exchanges

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $52.57 million and approximately $242,059.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00004074 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.54 or 0.00358246 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,307.35 or 0.26038586 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00010170 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth’s genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.

For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.

Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

