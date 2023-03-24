Toncoin Price Down 13.3% Over Last Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.15 or 0.00007671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.34 billion and $73.33 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025229 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00030057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001745 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018668 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003388 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00200587 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,059.38 or 1.00089834 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.07089615 USD and is down -11.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $74,845,316.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

