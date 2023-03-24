ZClassic Price Up 22.7% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $560,264.50 and approximately $89.38 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0603 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00130443 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00058113 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00037464 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001881 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

