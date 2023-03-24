Clover Finance (CLV) Hits Market Cap of $32.08 Million

Clover Finance (CLV) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0624 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Clover Finance has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Clover Finance has a market cap of $32.08 million and approximately $148,067.80 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance launched on March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 514,161,703 coins and its circulating supply is 311,317,187 coins. The official website for Clover Finance is clv.org. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

