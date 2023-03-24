Balancer 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.77 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Balancer token can now be bought for $6.77 or 0.00024162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $328.51 million and approximately $12.77 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Balancer has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.54 or 0.00358246 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,307.35 or 0.26038586 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00010170 BTC.

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 56,126,819 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,499,833 tokens. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

