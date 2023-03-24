Helium (HNT) Trading 29.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. Helium has a total market cap of $168.95 million and $2.20 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00004278 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Helium Coin Profile

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,875,987 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com.

Buying and Selling Helium

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium Hotspot is a wireless network that provides coverage for low power IoT devices and allows anyone to earn the cryptocurrency Helium (HNT) by building a wireless network in their city. The algorithm used by Helium, called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC), verifies the location of Hotspots to ensure that they are where they claim to be. There is no pre-mining of HNT, and the maximum supply of HNT is 223 million. HNT is mined by compatible Hotspots, and the supply is halved every two years. Hotspot owners receive a higher proportion of HNT in the early days of the network to incentivize building and securing coverage, but as the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, the distribution of HNT remains fixed.”

