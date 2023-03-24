Nicola T. Allais Sells 1,607 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $42,039.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,059.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $28.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.52 and a beta of 0.76.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $133.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DV. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised DoubleVerify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,444,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,715,000 after buying an additional 637,017 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 588.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 180,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

