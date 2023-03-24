Michael Washinushi Buys 320,094 Shares of Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Stock

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) CFO Michael Washinushi acquired 320,094 shares of Bird Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $41,612.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,320,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,612.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bird Global Price Performance

Shares of Bird Global stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. Bird Global Inc has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $2.78.

Get Bird Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bird Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bird Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bird Global by 332.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49,466 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Bird Global by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32,648 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Bird Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bird Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bird Global Company Profile

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.