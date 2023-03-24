William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.82.

SEE stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average is $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $41.24 and a 1 year high of $70.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.95%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

