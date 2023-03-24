Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CRO Sells $39,305.52 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2023

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENTGet Rating) CRO Brian Donato sold 14,088 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $39,305.52. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 515,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,867.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 20th, Brian Donato sold 10,440 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $26,726.40.
  • On Thursday, February 2nd, Brian Donato sold 8,183 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $36,905.33.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

Shares of Rent the Runway stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $7.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Rent the Runway by 541.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rent the Runway in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

About Rent the Runway

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.