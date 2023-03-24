Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CRO Sells $39,305.52 in Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) CRO Brian Donato sold 14,088 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $39,305.52. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 515,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,867.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Brian Donato sold 10,440 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $26,726.40.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Brian Donato sold 8,183 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $36,905.33.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

Shares of Rent the Runway stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $7.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Rent the Runway by 541.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rent the Runway in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

