BioSyent’s (RX) Accumulate Rating Reaffirmed at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton reaffirmed their accumulate rating on shares of BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for BioSyent’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

BioSyent Stock Performance

RX stock opened at C$7.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.78. BioSyent has a fifty-two week low of C$6.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 6.91.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

