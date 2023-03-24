Eric Kalamaras Sells 2,190 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $36,178.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,333.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, March 10th, Eric Kalamaras sold 62,660 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $1,052,688.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Eric Kalamaras sold 63,525 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $987,178.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $15.81 on Friday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 26,081 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,967 shares during the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TH. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

