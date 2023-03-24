Eric Kalamaras Sells 2,190 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THGet Rating) CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $36,178.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,333.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

  • On Friday, March 10th, Eric Kalamaras sold 62,660 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $1,052,688.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 7th, Eric Kalamaras sold 63,525 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $987,178.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $15.81 on Friday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 26,081 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,967 shares during the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TH. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

