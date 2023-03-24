Eric Kalamaras Sells 2,190 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $36,178.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,333.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Eric Kalamaras also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 10th, Eric Kalamaras sold 62,660 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $1,052,688.00.
- On Tuesday, March 7th, Eric Kalamaras sold 63,525 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $987,178.50.
Target Hospitality Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $15.81 on Friday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.24.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TH. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.
