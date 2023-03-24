Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Lowered to C$221.00 at CIBC

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$225.00 to C$221.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian set a C$264.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$232.92.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 0.8 %

BYD stock opened at C$210.56 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$117.48 and a one year high of C$222.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 102.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$211.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$203.18.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

About Boyd Group Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.