Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Range Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

RRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.89.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $23.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 6.79%.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

