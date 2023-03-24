Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Raised to C$265.00 at ATB Capital

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$255.00 to C$265.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Laurentian set a C$264.00 price target on Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$232.92.

Boyd Group Services Trading Up 0.8 %

TSE BYD opened at C$210.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.71, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$117.48 and a 52 week high of C$222.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$211.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$203.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

