Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Upgraded by National Bankshares to Outperform

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$250.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$220.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$205.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian set a C$264.00 target price on Boyd Group Services and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$232.92.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

BYD stock opened at C$210.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.71, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$211.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$203.18. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$117.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$222.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

About Boyd Group Services

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

