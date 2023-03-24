Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Campbell Soup’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of CPB opened at $53.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

