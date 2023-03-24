FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Lifted by B. Riley

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hyperfine in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.67) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.93). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hyperfine’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share.
Hyperfine Price Performance
NASDAQ:HYPR opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. Hyperfine has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.
About Hyperfine
Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. The company's products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care, as well as informs the timely diagnosis and treatment of acute conditions in a wide range of clinical settings.
