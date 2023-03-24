FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Lifted by B. Riley

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hyperfine in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.67) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.93). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hyperfine’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share.

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Hyperfine Price Performance

NASDAQ:HYPR opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. Hyperfine has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyperfine

About Hyperfine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYPR. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hyperfine by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 27.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. The company's products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care, as well as informs the timely diagnosis and treatment of acute conditions in a wide range of clinical settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.