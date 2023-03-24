Crescent Point Energy Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CPG. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $10.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 25.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,041,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 620,320 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at $4,596,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at $780,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at $595,000. 32.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.