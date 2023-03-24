Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saipem in a research report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Saipem’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

OTCMKTS SAPMF opened at $1.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. Saipem has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $60.40.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

