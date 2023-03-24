Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Raised by Analyst

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for ON in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ON’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ONON. TheStreet upgraded ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on ON from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ON from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on ON from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

NYSE ONON opened at $30.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.98. ON has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $31.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ON by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,999,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,302,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190,987 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of ON by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887,034 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ON by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,146,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,956,000 after acquiring an additional 62,599 shares during the last quarter. Bond Capital Management LP grew its position in ON by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bond Capital Management LP now owns 5,628,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in ON by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,704,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,732,000 after acquiring an additional 828,014 shares during the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

