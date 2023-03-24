Research Analysts Set Expectations for NIKE, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for NIKE in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the footwear maker will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

NIKE Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NKE. Citigroup upped their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KGI Securities raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.07.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $120.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.33. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

