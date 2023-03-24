Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of NIKE in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global raised shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.07.

NYSE:NKE opened at $120.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $139.86. The firm has a market cap of $187.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.29 and a 200-day moving average of $110.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

