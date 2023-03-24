HC Wainwright Weighs in on Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Shares of AVDL opened at $9.14 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

