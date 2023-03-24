Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for Karuna Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn $11.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.89. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Karuna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($11.48) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $14.63 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $323.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.69.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $176.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.54 and a 200-day moving average of $208.93. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $92.26 and a 52-week high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $40,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,457.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $40,028.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,457.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Healy sold 6,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $1,204,797.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,825. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

