Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.27 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

GOL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

GOL stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $475.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 442.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 535.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 179.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 0.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

