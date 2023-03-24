Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($1.23) Per Share

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.23) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spruce Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPRB. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.
Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 88,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 78,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the second quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.
About Spruce Biosciences
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spruce Biosciences (SPRB)
- Can Darden Restaurants Hit New Highs In 2023?
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.