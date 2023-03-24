Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($1.23) Per Share

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.23) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spruce Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPRB. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $2.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Spruce Biosciences has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 88,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 78,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the second quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.